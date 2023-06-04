Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $10.90

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in CS Disco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CS Disco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Stock Down 0.3 %

About CS Disco

LAW opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

