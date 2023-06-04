Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $454.24

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

argenx stock opened at $395.80 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $423.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $3,542,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in argenx by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

