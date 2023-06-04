Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Sells 2,715 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $36.57 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $718.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

