Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,100 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

