Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $318,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

