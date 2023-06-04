Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $190,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

