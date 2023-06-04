Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Glatfelter by 603.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,277,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,277,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $121,321.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

