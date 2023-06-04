Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.01.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

