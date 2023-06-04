Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of MANH opened at $185.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $185.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

