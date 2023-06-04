Bobcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.54 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $31,572.63 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bobcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

