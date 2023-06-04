Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blackstone by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $4,417,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

