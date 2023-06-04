BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $30.07 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $30.07 million and $30.63 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003117 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,993,718 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

