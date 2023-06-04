Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $525.21 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $525.21 billion and $8.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,083.67 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.96 or 0.00424458 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00121513 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025458 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,392,237 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
