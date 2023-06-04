Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.316 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.20.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

