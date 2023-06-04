Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.33 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $238.33 million and $4.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.33 or 0.06992233 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,959,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,359,543 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.