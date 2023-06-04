Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Seeyond’s 8th Largest Position

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.9% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

