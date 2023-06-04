Bayshore Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,203 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 1,676,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,164. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

