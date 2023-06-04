Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 167,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

