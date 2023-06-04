Bayshore Asset Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,225. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

