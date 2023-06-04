Barclays Raises CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.05.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

