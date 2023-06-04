Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of American International Group worth $122,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.