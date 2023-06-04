Barclays PLC Sells 1,825,230 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,950,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,825,230 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $135,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NI opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

