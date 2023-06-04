Barclays PLC Purchases 574,759 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of ONEOK worth $88,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.