Barclays PLC Purchases 471,671 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $113,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

