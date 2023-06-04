Barclays Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $203.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.