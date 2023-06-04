Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

