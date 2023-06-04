Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $295.74 million and $2.99 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003973 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009074 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,969,022,920,222,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,972,784,931,053,504 with 152,174,188,889,005,760 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,738,529.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

