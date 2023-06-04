B. Riley Cuts Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $10.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 87.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

