B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for TTM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

