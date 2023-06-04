Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.22) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aytu BioPharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

