AXS Investments LLC Sells 523 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,274. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.87.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

