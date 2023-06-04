AXS Investments LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,974,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,170,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.20. 3,782,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,031. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

