AXS Investments LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,180 shares during the period. Macerich comprises approximately 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $7,260,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

