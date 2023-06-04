AXS Investments LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

