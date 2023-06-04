AXS Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.37. 12,279,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024,208. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

