AXS Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105,292,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,889,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

