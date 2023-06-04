AXS Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

