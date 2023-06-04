AXS Investments LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.03. 1,326,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

