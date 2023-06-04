Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.77 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $853.81 million and $48.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.30 or 0.00026730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,295.91 or 0.99943713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.16563887 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $59,753,822.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

