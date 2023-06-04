AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Boosted by Mirova

Mirova boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $181.20. 702,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,029. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.