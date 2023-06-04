Audius 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.77 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $254.53 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.