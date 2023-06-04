Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.93 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $76.93 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

