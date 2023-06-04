Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Ascent Industries has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ascent Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Further Reading

