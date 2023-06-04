Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Ascent Industries Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Ascent Industries has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
