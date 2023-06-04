Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $47,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,186 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

