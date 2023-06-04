Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.43. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 116,242 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNGF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

