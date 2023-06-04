AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) PT Lowered to $1.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.69. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 800.58%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.