AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) PT Lowered to $1.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.69. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 800.58%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.