Antara Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Antara Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,621,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847,551 shares during the period. Innoviz Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Antara Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.04. 1,613,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

