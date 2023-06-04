Antara Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGRW)

Antara Capital LP boosted its holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGRW – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

PEGRW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

