ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.00. 379,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.
