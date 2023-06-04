Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264.24 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $264.24 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0259377 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $23,359,240.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

